Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra Q3 profit better than expected; highlights of analyst call

The deal signed in 3Q will see some addition cost impact in 4Q.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tech Mahindra reported a 4.73 year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,145.9 crore.

Revenue, climbed nearly 8 percent YoY to Rs 9,654.6 crore in Q3FY20 against Rs 8,943.7 crore in Q3FY19.

Here are the highlights of Tech Mahindra's earnings call, compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The company announced acquisition of a 70% stake in Cerium Systems, which will boost its engineering services practice in VLSI and embedded software.

related news

The company won a deal $1.3 billion of which $900 million has come from BFSI client and $150 billion from telecom segment.

The deal signed in 3Q will see some addition cost impact in 4Q.

The company is continuing to invest in R&D, whether it is 5G, blockchain, AI or on cloud.

The quarter saw a marginal reduction in headcount from 1,31,522 to 1,30,839 on account of normal business operation.

The company sees BFSI to be the growth vertical in FY21.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.