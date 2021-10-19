Tata Chemicals Q2 PAT seen up 336.8% YoY to Rs 307.8 cr: ICICI Direct

Tata Chemicals | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 486.90 as of January 5 from Rs 307.85 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 24.25x while industry P/E is 37.34x.

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Chemicals to report net profit at Rs 307.8 crore up 336.8% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,137.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 70 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 656.7 crore.

