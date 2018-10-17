Sun Pharma Q2 PAT seen up 17.1% YoY to Rs. 1,070 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Sun Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 1,070 crore up 17.1% year-on-year (up 8.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,480 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 23.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,700 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.