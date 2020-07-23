App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Technologies Q1 net profit plunges 96% to Rs 6 crore

Total income of Sterlite Technologies (STL) declined by 38.5 percent to Rs 885.73 crore from Rs 1,440.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Broadband technology solutions provider Sterlite Technologies on Thursday posted a 96 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.96 crore for the June quarter, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 142.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of Sterlite Technologies (STL) declined by 38.5 percent to Rs 885.73 crore from Rs 1,440.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

"COVID-19 impacted performance. Project execution significantly impacted due to lockdown. Production and delivery was hurt due to logistics challenges," STL said in a presentation.

The company said demand for optical fibre contracted by 9 percent in the first half of 2020, but is expected to grow by 6 percent in the second half of the year.

STL said it has an open order book of Rs 10,312 crore, of which orders worth Rs 3,200 crore are to be delivered in the current financial year.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 136.8 apiece on the BSE, up 1.15 percent.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 05:55 pm

