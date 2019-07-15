Sadbhav Engineering Q4 PAT may dip 30.6% YoY to Rs. 44 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Sadbhav Engineering to report net profit at Rs. 44 crore down 30.6% year-on-year (up 56.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 808.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 98.4 crore.

