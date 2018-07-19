Sadbhav Engineering Q1 PAT may dip 4.8% YoY to Rs. 53 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & Infra sector. The brokerage house expects Sadbhav Engineering to report net profit at Rs. 53 crore down 4.8% year-on-year (down 24.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,024 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 118 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.