App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPower net down 32.5% to Rs 189 cr in December quarter

Its consolidated net profit in April-December 2018 period also dipped to Rs 679.55 crore from Rs 784.34 crore in corresponding period of 2017-18. Total income in the nine-month period came down to Rs 6,898.97 crore from Rs 7,718.53 in the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Power on Thursday reported a 32.47 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 280.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income in the quarter fell to Rs 2,151.39 crore, compared with Rs 2,589.28 in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit in April-December 2018 period also dipped to Rs 679.55 crore from Rs 784.34 crore in corresponding period of 2017-18. Total income in the nine-month period came down to Rs 6,898.97 crore from Rs 7,718.53 in the previous fiscal.

The Reliance Group company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 103 crore in 2017-18 recording total income of Rs 10,118.09 crore in the fiscal.

During the December 2018 quarter, the firm's 3,960-MW Sasan project in Madhya Pradesh operated at a plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 97 percent. Sasan coal production was 4.55 million tonne.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #RPower

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.