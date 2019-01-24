RPower net down 32.5% to Rs 189 cr in December quarter

Reliance Power on Thursday reported a 32.47 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 280.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income in the quarter fell to Rs 2,151.39 crore, compared with Rs 2,589.28 in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit in April-December 2018 period also dipped to Rs 679.55 crore from Rs 784.34 crore in corresponding period of 2017-18. Total income in the nine-month period came down to Rs 6,898.97 crore from Rs 7,718.53 in the previous fiscal.

The Reliance Group company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 103 crore in 2017-18 recording total income of Rs 10,118.09 crore in the fiscal.

During the December 2018 quarter, the firm's 3,960-MW Sasan project in Madhya Pradesh operated at a plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 97 percent. Sasan coal production was 4.55 million tonne.