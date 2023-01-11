 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 Preview | Infosys may retain guidance amid muted growth; high furloughs to eat into currency gains

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

The company is likely to report a 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue while net profit is expected to increase by 6.5 percent QoQ

After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) failed to meet Street expectations, all eyes are now on blue-eyed boy Infosys’ October-December results on January 12. The once IT bellwether is expected to report a 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue while net profit is expected to increase 6.5 percent QoQ.

According to a poll of brokerages, the consolidated revenue of the second-largest information technology (IT) company might come in at Rs 37,613 crore, registering 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,418 crore.

In constant currency (CC) terms, analysts forecast a revenue growth of 1.1 percent QoQ. “High furloughs and lack of large deal kicker, unlike previous two years, will result in muted growth,” said Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysts.

Margins stable

Brokerages are largely of the view that EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) margins will remain stable, with a modest 20 basis point expansion QoQ to 21.70 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.