Punj Lloyd Q1 net loss widens to Rs 216 crore

Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd today reported widening of net loss to Rs 215.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company suffered a loss of Rs 194.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter rose to Rs 1,029.28 crore from Rs 977.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses too rose to Rs 1,339.08 crore as against Rs 1,286.22 crore earlier.

Punj Lloyd Group is a diversified international conglomerate offering EPC services in energy and infrastructure along with engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.