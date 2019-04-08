App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Page Industries Q4 PAT seen up 32.5% YoY to Rs. 124.9 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 743.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 124.9 crore up 32.5% year-on-year (up 22.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 743.4 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 187.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer staples #earnings #Kotak #Page Industries #Result Poll

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell Attend Designer Marc Jacobs' S ...

Chants of Namo-Namo on the Ebb, Says Mayawati as Her Poll Warriors Pre ...

IPL 2019: KXIP vs SRH, Can KXIP Bastmen Face the Afghani Spinners' Cha ...

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Makers Announce Three New Projects with Sou ...

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

Turkish President Erdogan Casts Doubt on Istanbul Vote, Driving Lira L ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.