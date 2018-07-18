Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 PAT may dip 27.9% YoY to Rs. 7.9 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Narayana Hrudayalaya to report net profit at Rs. 7.9 crore down 27.9% year-on-year (down 19.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 679.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 54.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.