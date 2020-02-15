App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance Q3 profit jumps 66%; highlights from conference call

Total income rose by 35 percent to Rs 2,313 crore from Rs 1,717 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Muthoot Finance reported 66 percent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 against profit of Rs 485 crore.

Total income rose by 35 percent to Rs 2,313 crore from Rs 1,717 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2,783 crore.

Close

Here are the highlights from the Muthoot Finance's earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

related news

Company management has taken a hike in the interest rate from the month of June which is now reflecting in the portfolio.

Management has guided ECL standard provision at 1.33% while write off is to be around 10-15 bps of the loan assets.

Other expenses increase mainly on account of rental expenses, Rs 21 crore of MTM loss for foreign exchange loss and Rs 44 crore advertisement expenses. Management has guided the incremental OPEX is to be driven by advertisement expense.

In the housing, book management has guided to end up at Rs 2,200 crore with the disbursement of Rs 700-900 crore in FY21. RoA is expected to maintain 2%.

Management has guided to keep the liquidity high in the book going level.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.