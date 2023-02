MRF Q3 net rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Thursday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 174.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 149.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 5,484.72 crore in the third quarter, as compared to Rs 4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

