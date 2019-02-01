App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsanto India Q3 net falls 38.50% to Rs 39 cr

Total income stood at Rs 161.1 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19. It was Rs 187.65 crore in the year-ago period, Monsanto India said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Seed firm Monsanto India on Friday posted a 38.50 percent drop in standalone net profit to Rs 38.95 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had reported net profit of Rs 63.34 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income stood at Rs 161.1 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19. It was Rs 187.65 crore in the year-ago period, Monsanto India said in a BSE filing.

In June last year, German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG completed the acquisition of US-based biotech major Monsanto in USD 63 billion mega-deal to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 2,556 a piece, 1.96 percent lower, on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Monsanto India #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.