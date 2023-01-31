English
    MakeMyTrip posts Q3 profit at USD 0.2 million

    The NASDAQ-listed firm had posted a loss of USD 9 million in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
    (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

    Travel service provider MakeMyTrip Ltd on Tuesday reported a profit of USD 0.2 million in the third quarter ended December 2022.

    The NASDAQ-listed firm had posted a loss of USD 9 million in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
    In the third quarter gross bookings grew by 64.4 per cent in constant currency year-on-year to USD 1.74 billion, the highest-ever in the company's history, it added.
    "Positive consumer sentiment and peak seasonality on the back of festivals and holidays led to improved travel demand during this quarter. As a result, we recorded our highest-ever quarterly gross bookings and adjusted operating profit," MakeMyTrip Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.