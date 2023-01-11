KNR Constructions Q3 PAT seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs. 96 cr: Sharekhan

KNR Constructions: KNR Constructions Q1 profit declines 20.3% YoY to Rs 90 crore impacted by tepid growth in operating income, higher raw material cost. The company registered a 20.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 89.61 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by tepid growth in operating income and higher raw material cost. Revenue grew by 21.5% to Rs 980.45 crore and EBITDA increased by 4.2% to Rs 211.25 crore compared to year-ago period.

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects KNR Constructions to report net profit at Rs. 96 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 868 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 174 percent Y-o-Y (down 328 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19 crore.

