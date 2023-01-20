JSPL Q3 PAT may dip 28.4% YoY to Rs. 1,165 cr: Motilal Oswal

Representative image

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metals sector. The brokerage house expects JSPL to report net profit at Rs. 1,165 crore down 28.4% year-on-year (up 69.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,922.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 27.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 57.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,389 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

