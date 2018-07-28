App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q1 profit rises over 3-fold on strong operational performance

But profit and revenue declined nearly 33 percent and 9 percent sequentially, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Gujarat Ambuja Exports' first quarter net profit jumped more than 3-fold to Rs 53.1 crore compared to Rs 16.8 crore in same period last fiscal, driven by strong operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 16.3 percent to Rs 804.2 crore compared to Rs 691.3 crore in year-ago.

But profit and revenue declined nearly 33 percent and 9 percent sequentially, respectively.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 184 percent year-on-year to Rs 97.7 crore and margin expanded sharply 720 basis points to 12.2 percent in Q1FY19.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 03:25 pm

