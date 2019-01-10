GSK Consumer Q3 PAT seen up 11.7% YoY to Rs. 182.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) Earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects GSK Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 182.8 crore up 11.7% year-on-year (down 33.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,111.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 231 crore.

