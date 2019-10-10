Grasim Industries Q2 PAT may dip 43% YoY to Rs. 624.7 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Construction Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Grasim Industries to report net profit at Rs. 624.7 crore down 43% year-on-year (up 42.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,032.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 919.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.