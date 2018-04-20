Granules India Q4 PAT may dip 13.3% YoY to Rs. 40 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Granules India to report net profit at Rs. 40 crore down 13.3% year-on-year (down 13.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 410 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 80 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.