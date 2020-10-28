172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|firstsource-q2-net-profit-surges-56-to-rs-105-2-crore-6029241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Firstsource Q2 net profit surges 56% to Rs 105.2 crore

Its net profit (attributable to owners of the equity) stood at Rs 67.3 crore in the year-ago period, Firstsource said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Business process management (BPM) services provider Firstsource Solutions on Wednesday posted 56.3 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its net profit (attributable to owners of the equity) stood at Rs 67.3 crore in the year-ago period, Firstsource said in a statement.

Revenue from operations grew 21.2 percent to Rs 1,178.3 crore in the reported quarter, from Rs 971.4 crore a year ago, it added.

Close

"We delivered solid results in Q2 with broad-based growth as economies continue to recover. I’m pleased with the strong performance and new client acquisitions across our financial services, healthcare and Born Digital segments…Looking forward to continued growth momentum steered by our Digital First, Digital Now approach,” Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions said.

During the quarter, Healthcare vertical accounted for about Rs 318.6 crore in revenues, Communication, Media and Technology Rs 221.9 crore, and Banking and Financial Services (BFS) Rs 611.5 crore.

About Rs 26.13 crore of the revenue from operations was contributed by diverse industries. About Rs 26.13 crore of the revenue from operations was contributed by diverse industries.

The company said it added 2,129 employees in the September 2020 quarter.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Business #Firstsource #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.