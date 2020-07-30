App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Propack Q1 net up 14% to Rs 45.62 crore

Revenue from operations climbed 17.72 per cent to Rs 741.49 crore, as against Rs 629.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tube-packaging company Essel Propack Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 17.72 per cent to Rs 741.49 crore, as against Rs 629.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 669.04 crore compared to Rs 591.77 crore earlier, up 13.05 per cent.

Close
Shares of Essel Propack Ltd settled at Rs 205.30 on the BSE, up 2.24 per cent.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Essel Propack Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.