Escorts Q4 PAT may dip 22.9% YoY to Rs. 92.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs. 92.2 crore down 22.9% year-on-year (down 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,394.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 148.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.