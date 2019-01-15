DLF Q3 PAT may dip 188.9% YoY to Rs. 372 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects DLF to report net profit at Rs. 372 crore down 188.9% year-on-year (down 0.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,919 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 592 crore.

