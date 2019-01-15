App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF Q3 PAT may dip 188.9% YoY to Rs. 372 cr: HDFC Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,919 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News
HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects DLF to report net profit at Rs. 372 crore down 188.9% year-on-year (down 0.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 592 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #DLF #earnings #HDFC Securities #Real Estate #Result Poll

