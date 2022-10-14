English
    DLF Q2 PAT seen up 41.4% YoY to Rs. 535.8 cr: Yes Securities

    Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects DLF to report net profit at Rs. 535.8 crore up 41.4% year-on-year (up 14.1% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 9 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,347.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 229 percent Y-o-Y (down 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 386 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 14, 2022 02:48 pm
