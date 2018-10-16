Cipla Q2 PAT seen up 3% YoY to Rs. 450.4 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs. 450.4 crore up 3% year-on-year (up 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,401.4 crore, according to Sharekhan.

