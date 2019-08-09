App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Ply Q1 net down 3% at Rs 39.9 cr

Its net profit on the standalone basis for the June quarter was at Rs 48.14 crore, an increase of 6 percent over corresponding period profit of Rs 45.36 crore, the company said in a statement. .

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Century Plyboards (India) on Friday reported about three per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to 39.91 crore in the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.

The company had reported Rs 41.12 crore of consolidated net profit in the corresponding period of 2018- 19.

Its revenue stood at Rs 582.27 crore on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review, up by over 7.3 percent from Rs 542.37 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its net profit on the standalone basis for the June quarter was at Rs 48.14 crore, an increase of 6 percent over corresponding period profit of Rs 45.36 crore, the company said in a statement. .

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:45 pm

tags #Century Ply #Results

