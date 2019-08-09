Century Ply Q1 net down 3% at Rs 39.9 cr

Century Plyboards (India) on Friday reported about three per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to 39.91 crore in the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.

The company had reported Rs 41.12 crore of consolidated net profit in the corresponding period of 2018- 19.

Its revenue stood at Rs 582.27 crore on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review, up by over 7.3 percent from Rs 542.37 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.