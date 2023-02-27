English
    Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated February 26, 2023.

    February 27, 2023
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

    Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 835 i.e., 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sonata Software - 27 -02 - 2023 - icici

