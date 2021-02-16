MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

earSharekhan's research report on KNR Constructions


Execution, margins and net profitability outperformed strongly. The company saw significant collection of outstanding receivables in Irrigation space. Management retained FY2021 revenue guidance and expects 15-20% y-o-y growth in FY2022 revenues. Order inflows of Rs. 3,000-4,000 crore expected for remainder of FY21. KNR in talks to offload three HAM projects which are expected to completed by June 2021. Balance sheet remains sturdy.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on KNR Constructions with a revised price target of Rs. 270 led by upwardly revised earnings estimates for FY2021-FY2023.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #KNR Constructions #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.