Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Execution, margins and net profitability outperformed strongly. The company saw significant collection of outstanding receivables in Irrigation space. Management retained FY2021 revenue guidance and expects 15-20% y-o-y growth in FY2022 revenues. Order inflows of Rs. 3,000-4,000 crore expected for remainder of FY21. KNR in talks to offload three HAM projects which are expected to completed by June 2021. Balance sheet remains sturdy.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on KNR Constructions with a revised price target of Rs. 270 led by upwardly revised earnings estimates for FY2021-FY2023.

