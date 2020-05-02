App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posts record loss on coronavirus, but operating profit rises

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6 percent to $5.87 billion from $5.56 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on May 2, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss.

Berkshire's first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6 percent to $5.87 billion from $5.56 billion.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire's net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

First Published on May 2, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Berkshire Hathaway Inc #International Results #Warren Buffett

