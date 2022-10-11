English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Electronics Q2 PAT seen up 0.4% YoY to Rs. 615.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 32.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,117.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    October 11, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 270.45 | The stock ended in the green after the firm signed a Rs 250 crore contract with Ministry of Defence. It will supply nine integrated ASW complex (IAC) MOD 'C' systems. IAC MOD 'C' is an integrated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system for all surface ships of the Indian Navy.

    Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 270.45 | The stock ended in the green after the firm signed a Rs 250 crore contract with Ministry of Defence. It will supply nine integrated ASW complex (IAC) MOD 'C' systems. IAC MOD 'C' is an integrated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system for all surface ships of the Indian Navy.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 615.1 crore up 0.4% year-on-year (up 42.5% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 32.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,117.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1 percent Y-o-Y (up 65.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 848.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Capital Goods
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.