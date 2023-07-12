English
    Bajaj Electricals Q1 PAT seen up 5.6% YoY to Rs. 47 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,301.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Electricals sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Electricals to report net profit at Rs. 47 crore up 5.6% year-on-year (down 19.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 81.7 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

