Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT seen up 18.2% YoY to Rs. 624.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 624.9 crore up 18.2% year-on-year (down 15.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,020.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 968.2 crore.

