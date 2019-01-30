App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon posts Rs 62 cr PAT in December quarter

The company had clocked Rs 47 crore PAT during the same quarter a year ago, Ashoka Buildcon said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Highways sector player Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday said its standalone profit after tax (PAT) grew 32 percent to Rs 62 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Total income in the reported quarter was at Rs 1,091 crore as against Rs 675 crore in October-December 2017-18.

Shares of the company Wednesday settled 0.70 percent down at Rs 120.30 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #BSE #December quarter #earnings #Q3 #Results

