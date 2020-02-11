App
Earnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,987cr

Total business stood at Rs 3.93 lakh crore in the December quarter, the bank said in a release. It was Rs 3.67 lakh crore in the third quarter of 2018-19.

PTI
 
 
Allahabad Bank's net loss for the quarter to December widened to Rs 1,987 crore as against Rs 732.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The Kolkata-based lender's operating profit rose to Rs 898 crore during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 769 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Provision coverage ratio was 82.42 per cent as against 69.64 per cent a year ago.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) of the bank reduced to 5.13 per cent during the three months ended December from 7.70 per cent.

Gross NPA during the reporting quarter rose to 18.93 per cent as against 17.81 per cent in the year-earlier period.

Allahabad Bank is proposed to be merged with Indian Bank to become the seventh-largest lender with a total business of Rs 8 lakh crore.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #Results

