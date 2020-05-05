Alkyl Amines Q4 PAT may dip 14.2% YoY to Rs. 26 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (January-March’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Alkyl Amines to report net profit at Rs. 26 crore down 14.2% year-on-year (up 50.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 217 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 39.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 44 crore.

