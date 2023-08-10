English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

    Consumer purchases on Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall marketplaces bounced back, helped in part by the 618 shopping festival, a key shopping event in China, in June.

    Reuters
    August 10, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 4% in trading before the bell.

    The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 4% in trading before the bell.

    China’s Alibaba Group Holding reported first-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates as consumer sentiment bounced back from the same time a year earlier when there were strict pandemic-related lockdowns.

    The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 4% in trading before the bell.

    Consumer purchases on Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall marketplaces bounced back, helped in part by the 618 shopping festival, a key shopping event in China, in June.

    Alibaba posted revenue of 234.16 billion yuan ($32.29 billion) in the quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of 224.92 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

    (1 Chinese yuan renminbi = $0.1387)

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alibaba #first quarter #Market #revenue
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 04:27 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!