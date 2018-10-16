App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP MF seeks SEBI nod for DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund

The open-ended scheme replicating or tracking Nifty 50 Index will deploy at least 95 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty 50 Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DSP Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s approval to launch DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund, according to the draft offer document on the market regulator’s website.

The open-ended scheme replicating or tracking Nifty 50 Index will deploy at least 95 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty 50 index, while up to 5 percent will be allocated to debt and money market securities.

Other features:

  • Plans: Regular and direct

  • Options: Growth and dividend

  • Minimum application: 500 rupees and any amount thereafter

  • Exit load: Nil

  • Fund manager: Gauri Sekaria

  • Performance benchmark: Nifty 50 Index (Total Returns Index)
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Business #DSP mutual fund #DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund #MF News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.