App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in US

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) capsules approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market. Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilson's disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes excess copper to build up in the body.

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) capsules approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"We are pleased to provide this convenient alternative for patients, pharmacists and distribution partners," Chief Executive Officer and Head of Dr Reddy's North America Generics Marc Kikuchi said.

Close

The Syprine brand and generic products had US sales or approximately 94.2 million dollar MAT (Moving Annual Total) for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2019, according to IMS Health.

related news

Dr Reddy's Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg are available in 100 count bottles, the filing said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Trientine Hydrochloride capsules #US

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.