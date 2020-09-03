Dr Reddy's launches generic ADD drug in US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to treat attention deficit disorder (ADD), in the US market.

The company's product is generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Concerta tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health, the Concerta brand and generic products had US sales of around USD 1.159 billion for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020.

The Hyderabad-based firm said its product is available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100.