Dr Reddy's launches generic ADD drug in US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to treat attention deficit disorder (ADD), in the US market.
According to IQVIA Health, the Concerta brand and generic products had US sales of around USD 1.159 billion for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020.