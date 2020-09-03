172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dr-reddys-launches-generic-add-drug-in-us-market-5792731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic ADD drug in US market

The company's product is generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Concerta tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to treat attention deficit disorder (ADD), in the US market.

The company's product is generic version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Concerta tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health, the Concerta brand and generic products had US sales of around USD 1.159 billion for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020.

The Hyderabad-based firm said its product is available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 01:08 pm

