Dr Reddy's launches chronic iron overload treatment tablets in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched its Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension used for treatment of chronic iron overload, in the US market.

The company has launched its product, a generic version of Novartis Pharma AG's Exjade tablets for oral suspension, after getting the nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Exjade brand had US sales of around USD 113 million MAT for 12 months to September 2019, it added.

The company's tablets are available in dosage strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg in bottle count size of 30, Dr Reddy's said.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients 2 years of age and above. It is also used for treatment of chronic iron overload in non-transfusion-dependent Thalassemia syndromes.