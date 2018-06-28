App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets EIR from USFDA for 2 units at Medak

In an earlier filing to the bourses on March 9, the drug firm had said it had received five observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API Hyderabad plant 3 at Medak district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its two units at Medak district in Telangana.

In an earlier filing to the bourses on March 9, the drug firm had said it had received five observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API Hyderabad plant 3 at Medak district.

On March 16, the company intimated the bourses that it had been issued a Form 483 with four observations for its API Hyderabad plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak district.

"...we have received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA, for both of the above-referred facilities," Dr Reddy's said in a filing to BSE.

As per the USFDA, after the completion of an inspection of a facility, an EIR is issued to a company detailing inspectional findings.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were today trading at Rs 2,300 per scrip on BSE, up 0.33 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #EIR #Health #USFDA

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.