Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphones

"Dixon's wholly-owned subsidiary – Padget Electronics, has entered into an agreement with HMD India for manufacturing of Nokia smartphones. The smartphones will be manufactured at Padget's manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic goods, on Monday saidits wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has entered into an agreement with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphones.

"Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Padget Electronics, has entered into an agreement with HMD India for manufacturing of Nokia smartphones. The smartphones will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dixon Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul B. Lall said: "..we have partnered with HMD Global as manufacturers of Nokia smartphones in India, which is an iconic brand. They have established a strong and trusted foothold globally thanks to their advanced technology."

"We are sure that with their vision and stringent industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Nokia smartphones to customers.”

In December last year, Dixon Technologies had announced that Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd has entered into an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing smartphones.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Dixon Technologies #HMD India #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:25 pm

