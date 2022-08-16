English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Diageo invests Rs 45 crore in craft & innovation hub in Goa

    Spread across 4 acres, the hub when fully operational, will produce 20,000 cases a month and provide employment to 250 local people

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

    Beverage alcohol company Diageo India on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 45 crore for its Goa-based craft and innovation hub.

    Spread across 4 acres, the hub when fully operational, will produce 20,000 cases a month and provide employment to 250 local people, said a statement from Diageo India, which controls United Spirits Ltd.

    The hub will address various requirements such as distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products, it added. "This is in line with the company's strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium portfolio," said Diageo India.

    MD & CEO Hina Nagarajan said:"Our Hub will serve as an incubator for select startups, providing them with sophisticated infrastructure to build their offerings." Diageo recently acquired a strategic minority stake in Goa-based craft-gin company, Nao Spirits & Beverages.
    PTI
    Tags: #alcohol company #Diageo India #Goa #Innovation Hub #investment
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.