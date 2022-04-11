DGTR starts review on extension of anti-dumping duty on certain Chinese tyres

Representative Image

The commerce ministry’s investigative arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing anti-dumping duty on certain types of Chinese pneumatic radial tyres following a complaint from the domestic industry.

Automotive Tyre Manufacturer’s Association has filed a petition before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for sunset review of the anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of 'new/unused pneumatic radial tyres with or without tubes and/or flap of rubber (including tubeless tyres)' originating in or exported from China.

These are used in buses and lorries/trucks.

"The authority…hereby initiates the sunset review investigation to review the need for continued imposition of the duties in force…,” the DGTR has said in a notification.

It would examine whether the expiry of existing anti-dumping duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping and the injury to the domestic industry, it said.

The duty was imposed by the central government on September 18 2017. It would expire on September 17, 2022.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.





