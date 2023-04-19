English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 19: Major crypto in green, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 25 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 19 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.01 percent to $1.28 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 4.72 percent to  $45.90 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.33 billion, which is 9.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $41.44 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.86 percent, an increase of 0.36 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD86.80-0.51%
    Bitcoin25,83,325-0.29%
    Ripple44.60011.24%
    Ethereum1,79,800.0 -0.89%
    Dogecoin7.8107 0.39%
    WazirX Token15.98-0.12%

     

