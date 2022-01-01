MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 01, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring the new year in red as Bitcoin, Solana fall


    Bitcoin dipped 0.61 percent to trade at Rs 37,59,371 while Ethereum rose 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891. Cardano fell 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18 and Avalanche rose 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700. Polkadot rose 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83 and Litecoin fell 0.08 percent at Rs 11,788.96 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.16 percent to trade at Rs 79.85. Read more here.

  • National Buzz

    Indian taxman recovers $6.62M from WazirX for evading tax on commission


    Indian crypto exchange WazirX has reportedly paid over $6.6 million (Rs 49.2 crore ) following non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on trade commissions. The total recovery includes the pending tax of $5.43 million (Rs 40.5 crore ), the interest and a penalty for non-payment. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Crypto Exchange Binance 'Not Authorized' to Operate in Ontario, Says Regulator


    The Ontario Securities Commission has denied that crypto exchange Binance can continue its operations in the province. This came in the wake of the statement Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, made earlier this week, saying that the exchange would be able to continue to operate in Canada’s most populous province. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT for $450K

    Eminem purchased one of the Ethereum-based Apes for 123.45 ETH ($452,000) on Thursday night and has since made the ape his profile picture on Twitter. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings. Read more here 

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

