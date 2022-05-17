Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Last Updated : May 17, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 17: Bitcoin, Ether drop over 2%; Cardano biggest laggard
Bitcoin Centre
Bitcoin back below $30,000; European regulators renew crypto warnings
Cryptocurrencies resumed their slide on Monday, giving up the gains they had eked out over the weekend, as regulators continued to circle. European officials reiterated warnings of risks posed by cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell 5% to around $29,700 on Monday in Asian trade, sliding alongside stocks because of worries about high inflation and rising interest rates. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost around one-fifth of its value so far this month, as the spectacular collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, has roiled crypto markets already falling amid the broad selling of risky investments. Read more here.
Metaverse Buzz
Metaverse: Limitless potential over the next decade
Born out of science fiction, having been coined by the writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is being brought to life faster than we could have imagined. Referring to a virtual-reality space that is compellingly more immersive than physical reality, the Metaverse is where humans will increasingly interact with each other. Read more here.