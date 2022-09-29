English
    Last Updated : September 29, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 29: Ether in green, why Bitcoin is not tumbling, CFTC suggestion, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green

      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 29 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.92 percent to $941.84 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 9.63 percent over the last 24 hours to $84.32 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.94 billion, which is 5.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $77.83 billion, which is 92.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Currencies around the world are tumbling. Except Bitcoin


      The surging dollar is wrecking stock portfolios, clobbering commodity prices and sinking rival currencies. The British pound has been among the most volatile currencies against the dollar, tumbling 5.6% over the past seven days, and briefly hitting a record low Monday of $1.0327. But one asset has been relatively calm over the past week: Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has risen 6.5% over the past seven days, a surprisingly strong run that has caught the eye of crypto bulls and bears. Read details here

    • Retail Investors

      CFTC suggests unit for cryptocurrency protection of retail investors

      Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner (CFTC) Caroline Pham has made the proposal to create an office of the retail advocate for aiming the expansion of CFTC’s consumer protection mandate, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, Pham made the reference to the office in a speech given at an event hosted by blockchain project Corda recently, which made suggestions that recent events around cryptocurrency make retail protection a pressing issue. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum #MC essentials #NFTs

    Must Listen

    Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013

